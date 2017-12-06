Winter shelters opened at 12 locations in Los Angeles area.

By Aki Takashiro, Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released their list of winter shelters to offer warmth and food as well as support services just in time for the holidays.

The list comes with each shelter’s address and phone number; not all shelters accept walk-ins and require a phone call in advance. Free transportation to each location is provided. You can find individual pickup locations here: https://www.lahsa.org/winter-shelter.

These shelters have 1,201 beds in 12 locations and are available to single adults only. However, each shelter providers offer their own services to find rooms for youth, family and women.

“We are more than welcome to take anyone–from young people to women, especially in this cold weather,” said Iyby Lopez, who works at the Salvation Army. “We just opened this Monday, and we can also help you finding permanent housing, and if you need we can help on addiction recuperation too.”

Available services may vary because 10 different organizations support the winter-shelter program. For example, First To Serve Inc, a state certified and licensed substance abuse support facility, is offering shelters at two locations this year. One is located in South L.A. and the other in West L.A. In these locations, the services available are showers, snack packs, self-care supplies, access to case management and more.

The 2017 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count says that the number of homeless people in L.A. has increased since last year by 26 percent, from 46,874 to 57,794. Only 26 percent stay in shelters.

There are 7,627 homeless citizens in the San Fernando Valley, which is four percent more than the amount of homeless citizens last year, and according to the Los Angeles Times, the count of shelter beds in the L.A. area has shrunk by 11 percent.

You can call the hotline (800) 548-6047 for additional information on finding a shelter.