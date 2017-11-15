The Veterans Club hosts their annual barbecue to raise money and awareness for struggling vets.

By JAMIE GARCIA Staff Writer

The aroma of grilled beef and turkey patties filled The Student Union Plaza Tuesday and attracted dozens of students to the Veterans Club’s annual cookout.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as club members selling food and T-shirts, all for a good cause.

Students, faculty and local veterans all lined up for the mouth-watering menu, which consisted of cheeseburger, hot links and much more. Many local veterans gathered at the barbecue tent to lend a hand to club members.

“ I served and sacrificed for my country and I think it’s important to support the Veterans Club,” said Justin Kinnear, who served in the U.S. Air Force. “I support what they are doing for all my fellow soldiers.”

This is the second year that the Veterans Club held a barbeque with an eye on helping the community.

Part of this year’s proceeds will be donated to a local non-profit organization that assists local vets. At last year’s cookout, the club cleared $1,000 and donated it to In Helping Others. It is a local group that helps veterans get back on their feet by paying bills such as utilities and rent. The veterans club also hosts several events through out the year in order to help and bring awareness to our soldiers.

“These students are very dedicated to their education and their country,” said Sally Raskoff, the club’s faculty advisor and a U.S. Air Force veteran. “They bring the skills they learned in the military and apply it to club activates.”