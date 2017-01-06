Valley College paid a ransom of $28,000 Friday to cyber hackers who locked local file systems with encryption for the last seven days.

By Solomon Smith

As we reported yesterday (story reprinted below) cyber criminals broke into Valley College’s servers on the day before New Years Eve and were demanding a ransom be paid upon the threat of losing access to important files forever.

The college used a cyber-security insurance policy held by the Los Angeles Community College District to pay the ransom.

“We have an insurance policy, a cyber-crime and a cyber-insurance policy and that’s been activated,” said Valley College President Erika Endrijonas on Friday.

The cost of resetting the systems has also been covered by the LACCD according to Endrijonas, “The district has set up a separate cost center to ensure that there are funds to cover everything it takes to recover, so this is a district expense.”

The college’s IT department said its priority is to restore student email, so they can communicate with students, and bring back other services in a logical manner.

Valley College Information Systems, headed by Hanh Tran, is working with district’s Chief Information Officer Jorge Mata, to recover essential systems.

“Things are progressing…these situations require precision and process” Mata said. “And there are often a lot of steps where there’s no coming back, and if you pick the wrong path, there’s no return.”

When asked about the initial cause of the infection Mata and Tran had no comment