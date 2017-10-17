By Vicente Vitela, Staff Writer

As time expired the Monarchs water polo team was able to hold off the Owls long enough for a victory

By Vicente Vitela, Staff Writer

The Valley College water polo team extended its winning streak to 10 games after outlasting Citrus College 9-8 at home.

The win gives the Monarchs a 13-5 mark, but the one-point triumph did not sit well with head coach Jim McMillan.

“Were lucky to get a win,” McMillan said. “They really took it to us.”

The Monarchs showed up for a water polo game but ended up competing in a chess match as both schools traded goals back and forth with the Monarchs leading at the half 6-5.

In the first half, just when it seemed like the Monarchs would pull away, scoring back-to-back goals, the Owls would answer right back with two consecutive goals of their own. The leading scorer for Valley at the half was number Vasil Halchev with three goals.

“I was not happy with the effort,” McMillan said.

As the second half began, Valley would score a goal within the first two minutes, but similar to the first half, Citrus would answer back just a minute later.

With both teams locked in an 8-8 tie with four minutes left in the contest, Louis Brunner would score the go-ahead shot for the Monarchs.

Sitting on a one point lead, the Monarchs would switch into defensive mode, preventing any shot attempt by the Owls.

When the final buzzer sounded, Valley was able to hold off Citrus College for the win.

“We still got a lot of work to do” said Jim McMillan.

The Monarchs next game will see them host Ventura College on Oct 18.