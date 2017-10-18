Artist collaborations brings newest exhibit to Valley College.

By Jamie Garcia, Staff Writer

Seeing is believing and the new art exhibit in the Art Building offers various sculptures,

drawings, and paintings mixed with new and old art styles.

Jeffry Mitchell, a local artist, is showcasing his own twist on sculptures, illustrations, and glazed ceramics. Garry Noland is presenting passionate paintings and sculptures. Both artists embrace the process of creating pieces that emit authenticity.

“I am a huge fan of both artist and it was nice of them to collaborate to bring us this beautiful exhibit,” said Christopher Gomez who is a current student at Valley College.

The whole concept of the exhibit is old vs. new and playfulness. The old and the new refer to Noland’s work in which he uses old materials to make something new.

Playfulness applies to Mitchell’s style in which he plays around with the clay before he makes the ceramic animals, vases, and pots.

Mitchell’s method is glazing off the sculptures, and is especially prominent in his pots and vases.

The art of glazing adds a polished finish to his already eye-catching pieces. He is also able to mold any basic, natural element like dirt.

“Perhaps we came to it through playing as children, making mud pies. Maybe it was

making pinch pots in elementary school, “ said Mitchell in regards to clay being the main

component that he uses in in his art. “Regardless I feel that clay is a material that is universally relatable at a very basic level.”

Noland’s pieces are a combination of new and old materials that one would not conventionally see together. His work features sculptures and paintings created with detritus such as old newspapers, cardboard, and plastic bottles.

Nolan said, “All the materials that I use in my artwork, I like to raise their identity.”

The University of Missouri–Kansas City alumni finds the waste from alleys, side-streets, and urban dumps. Some of the materials that were used in the exhibit pieces are gold duct tape, cardboard, paper, and foam.

Rough Patches and Glitters will run from Oct 28 through Nov 30. The exhibit is located in the Art Building and is open to the public for free. The art can be seen on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.