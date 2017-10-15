Monarchs football narrowly defeated crosstown rival Pierce on Saturday securing the Victory Bell.

By Harrison McQuinn, Sports Editor

The Victory Bell echoed the walls of Monarch Stadium Saturday after Valley eked out a 7-6 win against Pierce College thanks to a field goal block in the fourth quarter.

The Brahmas (2-4) were unable to catch the Monarchs (4-2) after a failed two-point conversion at the top of the fourth quarter. As they reached the end of final half, Pierce battled their way into field goal position, but Valley’s defensive line saved the day with a block holding their rivals down by a single point.

“It feels amazing to continue tradition. My cousin got [the bell] back for Valley two years ago against Pierce,” said wide receiver Jeremiah Lorick.

For the Monarchs, it was more than securing the bell for a third consecutive year; it was breaking a two-game losing streak.

“We are officially 1-0. Today marks a new streak,” said Head Coach Matthew White to his players in a post-win huddle.

Valley’s offense struggled Saturday, giving up an interception in the first two minutes. The defense, which is No. 2 in the state for yards allowed per game, won back possession in a second interception the following play.

These first few minutes set the tone in a matchup dominated by defense. Pierce, who surrenders an average 32 points per game, managed to hold off the Monarchs until the third quarter when running back Gerry Gandy completed an 11 yard run for the first touchdown of the game.

“You gotta be kidding me! That is a penalty? That is a penalty?” Coach White shouted at the ref during a third-quarter drive. White, the youngest head coach in college football, later commented on the calls saying “they do a great job and made some tough calls.”

Both teams played an aggressive game which resulted in a possible MCL sprain for Valley lineman Gustavo Herrera and a knockout of Brahmas quarterback Jhakari Harrison, but the Monarchs earned the bell for a third year, keeping it in a green and yellow tint.