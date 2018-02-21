Valley College begins its spring Planetarium shows with a viewing of the spring sky.

By Ray G. Vega, Staff Writer

The Spring semester has arrived and the Planetarium Chamber at Valley College has begun offering their Friday shows taking students and visitors on a journey to what lies beyond the atmosphere.

The Planetarium opened their shows Friday February 9th at 8:00 p.m. with “The Spring Sky” show navigates the audience through the stars and constellations during . At only $6 for the general public and $5 for Valley students, the audience spends roughly one hour learning where to locate constellations such as the Ursa Major, Ursa Minor and Orion.

“I came to the show for extra credit and I ended up loving it,” said Monica Halchishick, a child development major. “I didn’t even know we had planetarium. The atmosphere was great, and it stood out because of the amount of information, it would be nice if more people could see it.”

Astronomy Professor David Falk was the guide and helped the audience to find and identify some of the brightest and farthest stars in the sky. Falk has been teaching for 21 years, after starting as a student at Valley College, and he has been in the field for about 30 years.

“After the show, students and visitors are welcome to go upstairs and take a look at the Orion constellation through our Celestron 16-inch telescope,” said Professor Falk.

The Celestron, named for the company which makes the telescope,has an optical lens of 16 inches, according to the LAVC astronomy website.

With a full house, attendees ranged in age from children to older adults in this sold-out event. The next show, “Oasis in Space” will take place on March 9 at 8:00 p.m.