Valley Health Center offers free flu shots to Valley students.

By Jess Callejas, and Solomon Smith, Staff Writer

One of the worst flu seasons in recent memory has spread across the nation and the Valley Health Center has teamed up with a local hospital to help students fight this epidemic.

The flu season this year has been exceptionally long and deadly. In a recent bout of deaths, totaling to a little over forty throughout the country, flu victims have been flooding local hospitals.

The virus affecting these victims is actually a family of viruses, with a few standing out as particularly lethal and hard to treat. These viruses have been difficult for local medical facilities to handle because they spread quickly.

The Valley Health Center has begun to employ a vaccination program on campus specifically for students. This is not completely new to the campus, what is different, however, is that it is going to be funded by the Valley Presbyterian, who have agreed to pay for fifty doses of a vaccines containing a quadrivalent of four different strains. Fifty doses may not seem like a lot but last year the center only vaccinated twenty-five students, who had to pay $25 per dose.

“There’s four different strains in there that they might cover,” says Sonia Nodal director of the Valley Health Center, “every year they are just trying to adapt to things that are evolving.”

These vaccinations are specifically meant to target the new wave of viruses going around. Contrary to popular belief, the flu shot does not give you the flu it contains inactivated viruses that will allow the antibodies to ward off potential viruses.

“There’s many misconceptions about the flu vaccine, many think they are going to get the flu by getting the vaccine, which is not true,” says Nodal. “It’s getting past those myths, the flu vaccine is truly not a real live vaccine its emulating the flu.”

The flu season can start as early as October and can last up to May, says the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to CDC, there were 97 deaths reported for the 2017-2018 flu season, which is from October to February, but sometimes it can start as early as September. There are four strains of the Influenza viruses: A, B, C, and D. Each of these contains subcategories targeting different parts of the respiratory and immune system.

College students especially are at risk because they are constantly in communal spaces and closed-off environments.

“Whether it’s flu season or not, be proactive and always try to have a balance and get some rest when you can,” says Nodal, “I know as students it’s impossible at times but get some extra hours of sleep.”

For more information, visit the LAVC Student Health Center.