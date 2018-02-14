For the students who need help figuring out career plans the Career/Transfer Center is introducing a workshop for undecided majors and careers.

By Monserrat Solis, Staff Writer

With approximately 16,500 students with undecided majors, Valley College’s Undecided Major Workshops will give students insight into future career paths.

The workshops are held in the Student Services Annex through the month of February for students unsure on a major or career. A shortened version of the Myers-Briggs personality test is used; the results categorize careers under the 16 personality types to narrow down the career assessment. this is An appointment with a counselor to plan the student’s educational plan follows.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions, be open minded,” said Grecia Chaparro, a graduate intern and former Monarch.

Juan Ramirez, another graduate intern said these workshops and the Career/Transfer Center Program help “get students from point A to point B.” Chaparro and Ramirez are two of the many graduate interns ready to assist students in the Career/Transfer Center.

according to a Student Success and Support Program Plan drafted by Valley College 7,500 students enrolled at Valley, 60 percent, are undecided.

Some students who attended the workshop have reported good experiences. Lorena Gutierrez is a returning student who attended the workshop and found it “informative,” and “relevant”describing it as “easy to follow”.

Julian Guillermo, a psychology major student who attended the workshop, is two semesters away from transferring to CSUN and said the workshop was “really helpful.”

The workshops are offered on different days and times to accommodate students’ schedules. Students are encouraged to reserve spots for the workshops by contacting the Career/Transfer Center at (818) 947-2646 or visiting their web page at lavc.edu/transfer/index.aspx.

The Career/Transfer Center offers other services like: college panels, college trips, help with college applications, and job shadow programs. All resources are posted on their webpage or students can see flyers around campus to be informed on all events.