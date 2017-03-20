By Herbert Orellana, Staff Writer

Valley’s S.T.E.M. Club joins the international celebration of Pi Day.

If the number 3.1415 does not ring a bell, then you probably should have attended last Thursday’s event at Monarch Hall where many students joined this year’s celebration of the international “Pi Day,” not only to learn about the irrational number, but to also about the S.T.E.M. majors available at Valley.

This year celebration of the mathematical constant was organized by valley’s S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) club in order to motivate fellow students to major in the subject. The event included a career panel discussion, video presentations, door prizes, a free lunch and even a jeopardy-like game called “All About Pi.”

“Listening to this career panel is an eye opener, it is surprising how many career opportunities are out there,” says Professor Luz Shin organizer of the event, “this event is great for students who have not yet decided on a major.”

The career panel talked about the different industries that students can consider when majoring in S.T.E.M., ranging from software and electronics, to robotic engineering and beyond. S.T.E.M. careers are in demand and jobs are expected to grow 17 percent compared to just 9.8 percent for non- S.T.E.M. jobs by the year 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Moreover, Valley has been awarded a Title III HSI STEM and Articulation Grant from the U.S. Department of Education, for a total of $ 6 million over five years, October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2021.

This grant awarded to Valley’s PASO (Promoting Awareness of STEM Opportunities Program) intends to increase the number of Hispanic and other low-income students attaining degrees in the S.T.E.M. field. The grant also targets the development of articulation agreements between two-year and four-year institutions in these fields.

When asked if the countless opportunities is what lured him into choosing a major from S.T.E.M., Sergio Ruelas, student and member of the club said, “engineering is the most creative art there is,” he continues, “the real world problems that you can tackle make it really important.”

Besides organizing fun events for students that break the stigma that math is not for everyone, the S.T.E.M. Club has other ventures in the works. Currently, they are volunteering with children’s S.T.E.M. programs in the neighboring communities, as well as preparing their own robotics project for next semester.

Students who are interested in learning more about S.T.E.M. can find them every Tuesday at 2p.m. in MS 114.