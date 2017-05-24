Graduates will be recognized and celebrated in several ways as the semester draws to a close.

By Jessica Perez, Staff Writer

Valley college will publicly recognize students transferring to four-year universities by posting the announcement on the electronic marquees at the stadium field, so students can take photos showing their name in lights on graduation day.

For this 2017 graduation, a student will be chosen to share a unique story about their background, college experience, or the struggles that they overcame to graduate from Valley College and it will be featured in The Los Angeles Times and Daily News. These newspapers are interested in a passionate story. If you are a student with unique circumstances, graduating with a spouse, sibling, or children, or you have overcome huge personal obstacles to be able to graduate they will like to hear from you before the deadline May 19th at boruckjf@lavc.edu with a brief summary.

This Fall, many Monarchs will be transferring to their dream institutions to pursue the next step in their education; it’s an exciting time not only for the students but for their family and friends.

Valley College will hold the 68th Commencement Ceremony on June 6 at 9 a.m. in the Monarch Stadium to celebrate all who will be receiving an associate of arts degree, associate of science degree, or a CTE certificate during the 2016-2017 academic year.

This is the fifth year the college has highlighted the success of its students who are continuing their educational journey on the marquees. Transfer student’s names will be displayed in groups of 10, until June 6, and students are encouraged to take photos in front of their name with their cap and gown.

Students who want to share the school they will be attending should send an email including the student’s name, the school they will be transferring to, and student ID to news@lavc.edu by Friday May 26th.

In addition to the visual shout out, Valley College will be treating all transferees to the annual TAP/ Transfer Recognition Luncheon honoring transfer students who are admitted to four-year universities, which will be held at the Monarch Hall Thursday May 25th. It will also provide lunch for up to two guest, a raffle, entertainment and more; students must RSVP by Friday May 19th.