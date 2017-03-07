Trumps second travel ban removes Iraq from the original list and softens his stance on a few issues

By Herbert Orellana, Staff Writer

President Donald J trump signed yet another travel ban that will temporarily prohibit the entrance of people from six Muslim-majority countries effective midnight March 16th.

The new executive order will suspend the refugee program in the US for 120 days and impose a 90-day travel ban on citizens from Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Iran, and Libya. The order will now only allow entry to 50,000 refugees in a year, dropping from a maximum 110,000 allowed during the Obama presidential period.

Trump’s first travel ban led to a national outrage when thousands of people rallied together at airports and other places in major cities across the nation, to protest against the measure forcing the administration to revise this new policy to avoid these legal and social arguments that costed him the suspension of the previous order, resulting in several changes to the ban.

In the new ban, Syrian nationals are no longer barred indefinitely. Travelers will be subject to the 90-day ban and refugees to a 120-days. Syrian entry has been declared a “detriment to the interests of the United States” as stated in the original document.

The new document will not affect nationals of the before mentioned countries that poses permanent residence status (green cards), and people with valid visas are now exempt as of this Monday.

Iraq has been excluded from the banned countries after the pentagon urged homeland security on the importance of Iraq as an allied in fighting terrorist groups in the region being noted a “special case” in the new travel ban.

Moreover, showing preference to Christian refugees was an awful policy in the eyes of many in the previous ban forcing the new order to explicitly state that there will be no preference to any religious minorities that claim persecution in Muslim nations.

This new ordinance comes after the first travel ban was suspended by a Seattle federal judge following the challenge made by Washington’s attorney general who claimed that the order violated the constitution because it favored specific religions, races, or beliefs over others.

Many cabinet members have shown their support to the new order, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that “This executive order seeks to protect the American people…” adding that “According to the FBI more than 300 people who came here under our refugee program are under investigation for potential terrorism related activities.”

On the other hand, many officials have also expressed outrage against this measure, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman released a statement saying “I urge President Trump to revoke this Executive Order right away. If he does not, I will do everything in my power to fight it.”