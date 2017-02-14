Leftists should not object too much to Trumps travel ban as it was the Obama Administration that identified Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Yemen as “growing threats.”

By Robert Gold

Staff Writer

On Jan. 27, President Trump signed an executive order suspending the United States refugee program for 120 days, during which time the White House can reassess the merits of our refugee-vetting system. The order bans citizens of seven majority Muslim countries; Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq.

First, this is not a Muslim ban. It only bans people from seven countries. Furthermore, if you are Christian and happen to live in one of these seven countries, you are also banned from entering the United States. If this were a Muslim ban, there would be many more countries included.

Second, those who have disparaged, criticized and undermined Trump’s executive order, don’t understand that this is a bipartisan issue. Let us remind our Leftist brothers and sisters that it was the Obama Administration who originally signed a law in December 2015 placing travel limitations on visitors from Iran, Iraq, Sudan and Syria. Two months later, in what was reportedly called an effort to address the “growing threat from foreign terrorist fighters,” Libya, Somalia and Yemen were added to the list.

For those who have argued that foreign nationals from this list have not been perpetrators of attacks on American soil, let us address a number of various cases reported over the past several years. In 2011, two Iraqi refugees Waad Ramadan Alwan and Mohanad Shareef Hammadi were arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky for allegedly aiding and abetting Al-Qaeda operatives through the shipment of weapons and money from the United States to Iraqi Insurgents. In November 2016, Somali refugee Abdul Razak Ali Artan reportedly stabbed 13 students at Ohio State University with a butcher knife.

Finally, let us address European attitudes towards Muslim immigration. In a study carried out by UK-based think tank Chatham House, an average of 55 percent of Europeans surveyed in Britain, Italy ,France and seven other countries, agreed that further migration from majority Muslim countries should be stopped. Therefore, we must acknowledge that Donald Trump’s policies are not obscure and they are not out of the mainstream. They are firmly in line with the actions taken by the Obama Administration and in comparison to what the Europeans are activating for, Trump has if anything shown compromise and restraint.