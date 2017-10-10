Statistics show how prevalent gun violence is in the United States.

Aki Takashiro and Solomon Smith, Staff Writers

With the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas , gun control promptly came to the forefront of public discourse and the statistics continue to underline the increasing dangers.

The number of instances of gun violence in the United States is a continuing problem. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit corporation which tracks firearm-related incidents, 46,759 gun-related incidents have already occurred in the U. S. since Jan. 1, 2017. Of those shootings 273 were mass shootings and incidents involving police. This year alone, 11,743 people have been killed by guns, and 23,747 people have been injured–2,987 of which were minors under the age of 17.

“How many more parents need to bury their children before Congress acknowledges the need to take action to reduce gun violence? #StopTheHate,” tweeted Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley (D).

Merkley’s sentiment is one that is often expressed after a terrible event but the statistics remain alarming. Vox reported that there have been more than 1,500 mass shootings and 1,715 people killed with 6,089 wounded in the United States since the Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut back in December 2012. That mass shooting was one of the biggest in American history, at the time, killing 20 children and seven adults, including the shooter.

Recently, according to an article by CNN, the National Rifle Association and congress have agreed to consider legislation on the bump stock (but not banning) that allowed the Vegas slaughter to happen but some think this may not be enough.

When asked about this issue on Megyn Kelly Today, journalist Tome Brockaw put it this way, “We are where we are because of the power of people who wanted these kinds of guns, and the NRA managed to organize them and get them as a political force in America.” He goes on to say, “So the question is, if you’re not happy with what has happened, your individual obligation as a citizen is to organize on the other side.”

Brockaw continued to advocate for political action from the voter before he was abruptly cut off for what Kelly called a “hard” break and espoused on the virtues of the Second Amendment, and the right to bear arms.

Owning a firearm and exercising the Second Amendment is is not a problem for U.S. citizens. According to a data blog by The Guardian, 270million of the 320 million civilians in the United States owns firearm.

This equates to 88.8 of every 100 people owning a firearm, making America number one in civilian gun ownership, and 28 in the firearm murder rate. There were 9,146 homicides by firearms last year, which is 2.97 per 100,000 of the population.

With six times as many homicides as Canada, and 297 times as many as Japan America is one of the wealthiest countries with one of the worst rates of gun violence among its population.