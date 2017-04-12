Every year, we wear jeans with a purpose. We support survivors, and educate ourselves and others about sexual assault.

By Allyah Allen, staff writer

Denim Day has become a symbol of protest against destructive attitudes about sexual assault.

In the month of April Peace over Violence will run it’s 18th denim day campaign in honor of the victims of sexual violence.

The campaign is a result of a ruling in a rape case by the Italian Supreme Court, in which the justices felt that because the victim’s jeans were so tight she must have helped the rapist remove them, thereby consenting to the assault.

The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. Peace Over Violence developed the Denim Day campaign as an ongoing international response to this unfairness and to promote activism against it. Peace Over Violence, is a nonprofit organization, led by Patti Giggans who organized the country’s first Denim Day event in 1999.

Denim Day LA & USA has risen into a national movement. According to the University of Wisconsin , “ More than 2 million Americans participated in Denim Day. It’s estimated that 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys have had an unwanted or abusive sexual experience in childhood.”

On Denim Day students, teachers and faculty are asked to wear their jeans in protest against the silence that accompanies sexual abuse and to prevent the shaming of the victims by considering them to be accomplices in the crimes that were committed against them.

For more information and to find events and actions for the month of April go to denimdayinfo.org

Stand with us on April 26th 2017 and wear your jeans.