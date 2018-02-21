After all of the expense, wasted time and man-power for an event that most of the world ignores, one has to wonder what the Olympics actually accomplishes.

By Savannah Simmons, Staff Writer

From problems with infrastructure to what athletes do when the games are over begs the question, are the Olympics even worth it?

When you think of the Olympics, you think of lavish stadiums, extravagant ceremonies, and, most of all, elite athletes. What is left when the Olympics are over is not often considered.

Most cities take on debt to create an infrastructure for the games and have to wait to see if the money spent will be gained back through tourism and ticket sales. Take a look at the 2016 Summer Games held in Rio, Brazil. The country already had issues with infrastructure and a weak economy, so taking on the job of hosting was a major burden. Looking at pictures of where the Rio Olympics were held one would think they are looking at an abandoned city or post-apocalyptic town. All the structures and stadiums that were built have gone to waste and are completely trashed. The homeless have set up camp in the ransacked soccer area, the golf course is now barren, and the swim stadium’s pools are either drained or have turned a toxic-looking shade of orange. This was not a good use of Brazil’s money.

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics had a projected cost between $7 and $8 billion, reported by the Council on Foreign Relations, but ended up being an estimated $12.2 billion. These games are happening now and things are not looking too bright as ticket sales are not up and there is a tourism deficit. There is no point in going over budget by $5 billion for the Winter Games because who is really traveling to another country to watch skiing, luge, or curling? They’re willing to gamble debt in hopes that money will be made back, money that just is not flowing in.

There problems for host countries and the athletes as well. Olympic athletes do not profit as much off of an Olympic appearance as a person may think. Sponsorships are given out to some; the few who are extremely talented in their sport, attractive, or different enough to have garnered attention for themselves. Thinking about the time and money that goes into training for such an event, is it equal to the short amount of fame and glory they receive?

After athletes decide to retire from the sport they go back to their lives to become coaches, motivational speakers, or even get jobs completely unrelated to the sport they left. They may have a record or a medal but few in the public sphere will remember or care. There will always be someone training to be the next great athlete and take the spot of the talent before them. It all seems like a lot of build up for such a short appearance in front of the world.

Considering what really goes on after the Olympics have run amuck on the host city, and the athletes that participated in it, it is not hard to see that realistically, the Olympic Games are not necessary.