The loses keep piling up for the Valley College baseball team and the numbers tell the story

By Herbert Orellana and Vicente vitela, Staff Writers

If fans are wondering why the Valley College baseball team has only won once in 19 tries, all they need to do is look at the numbers: the team’s ERA sits north of 7.0, and its batting average is south of .230. In fact, the Monarch have given up 157 runs in 19 games while the offense has scored 66.

On March 2, the Mission College Eagles visited Valley and went home with an 8-2 win. The loss dropped the Monarchs to 1-18 record and the Eagles flew out of Valley with a 12-4 mark.

With hopes of stopping an eight-game-losing streak, head coach Dave Mallas sent sophomore Daniel Acosta to the mound, and Mission countered with freshmen Josh Garcia. Acosta found himself in trouble early when he loaded the bases twice in the first two innings. In the second inning, Mission started to pull away thanks to the 3-run homerun to left center by Alex Divito, his sixth of the season. After Divito gave up a homerun in the third to Robert Reeves, Mallas made a pitching change, bringing in Isaac Gutierrez, who would slow down but not stop Mission’s momentum. The Monarchs pitchers would allow a combined eight runs on 12 hits.

“We had a bad pitching performance, and we didn’t hit at all,” Mallas said.

For Mission College, it was full speed ahead as Ben Kaser and the rest of the pitching staff held the Monarchs to two runs on six hits. The only offensive highlights for the Monarchs came when Marcos Manzano drove in one of Valley’s only runs and Garret Ouellette, who drove in the other run, reached base safely every time at bat.

The loss drops Valley to 0-3 in conference play, but Mallas believes they can have a shot at a conference title.

“All we have to do is win three out of four games against these teams,” he said. “We just got to play better baseball, and we will come out and win the conference.”

Valley will face Cuesta College at home on March 4 with a 1 p.m. start, head on the road to West L.A., and then return home to face Pierce College on March 9.