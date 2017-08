Valley College opened its doors for the first day of fall semester classes on Monday and students waited in long lines to pay their fees and buy books. Key dates, such as the last day to add, Sept. 8, and the last day to drop without incurring fees, Sept. 10, are important to keep in mind. Monarchs can also participate in Welcome Week, which ends Aug. 31. Find more details at the LAVC Calendar of events.

