Valley’s Student Health Center recommends students to get the flu shot this season

By Lonnie Dominguez, Staff Writer

If you hear your classmate coughing or sneezing, be aware, it is still flu season.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, the flu season lasts from November through March, so Valley College students are not out of the woods just yet. In fact, the CDC said the number of people who come down with the flu vary, but each year, millions of people are sickened, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized and thousands or tens of thousands of people die from the flu every year.

In order to avoid the flu, there are a few things that you can do.

“Touching doorknobs, a sneeze in an elevator, can be enough to spread the flu says Carolina Moreno, an Outreach Coordinator at the Student Health Center, which is near the cafeteria. “Many students come in around this time of year…regular students or athletes sent by their coaches to have us check them out.”

For those who already have the flue or have come down with it, Moreno said, “just wait it out.”

She advised students to try pain relievers, decongestants and to let the body rest. “There’s no cure for it, the body just has to go through it.”

But as easily as it is spread, the flu virus can be prevented. Moreno advises students to wash their hands as regularly as possible and to sneeze into their sleeves. But she also states that the best prevention is to “get the flu shot.”

Moreno says the flu shot is offered at the Student Health Center for $20. Students must bring a photo I.D. and current Valley College registration, showing that the student health fee has been paid.

If students need to make an appointment, they can call the center at (818) 947-2918, or by visiting the center’s website, which students can find at lavc.edu.

Walgreen’s Pharmacy at 13231 Victory Blvd, north of campus on the intersection of Fulton and Victory, also offers the flu shot. No appointment is necessary for the flu shot, and all major insurances are accepted with some restrictions. The shot costs $39.99 for those without insurance.