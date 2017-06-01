The leadership of the Los Angeles Community College District (“LACCD”) may be leading students into troubled waters by jumping on the ‘Sanctuary Campus” bandwagon, no matter how surreptitiously.

By D.R. Harward, staff writer

In these uncertain times, taunting an irrational, impulsive and vindictive president by preemptively declaring an intention to defy presidential orders and publishing plans to resist the anticipated actions of federal agents charged with carrying out said orders would seem to be unwise, at best.

The Valley College website touts a new addition on the main page called “LACCD Immigration,” clicking on it will take you to a page on the Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) website that is misleadingly titled “Know Your Rights | March 2017.” Instead of a discourse on rights, immigration or otherwise, one will find a few short paragraphs offering empty assurances to undocumented students and their families, together with instructions on how employees should react should they see an ICE official accessing campus.

These guidelines essentially instruct staff to not cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel and to refer agents and any requests made by such agents to the Office of the LACCD Chancellor, whom together with General Council will decide whether to comply or not. The policy extends to the mere presence of federal enforcement officers on campus, in which case it directs that LACCD personnel and/or students to immediately call and report the federal presence.

The guidelines are careful to avoid using the term “sanctuary,” but the intention to restrict, delay or refuse to cooperate with ICE is the same as the intentions of the declared sanctuary jurisdictions. It is possible therefore, that the LACCD could be considered to be such a jurisdiction and be treated as such by the Director of ICE or the Secretary of Homeland Security.

A significant portion of student body stands to suffer should President Donald J. Trump follow through with the punitive actions that are included in his executive order about sanctuary jurisdictions. Section 9a of that order, titled “ENHANCING PUBLIC SAFETY IN THE INTERIOR OF THE UNITED STATES” issued January 26 2017, says that regarding “Sanctuary Jurisdictions” they shall comply with an existing federal law (8 U.S.C. 1373), which declares that no governing entity may in any way restrict the sending or receiving of information to the Immigration and Naturalization Service (now known as “ICE”) about an individual’s citizenship or immigration status.

The executive order continues:

…jurisdictions that willfully refuse to comply with 8 U.S.C. 1373 (sanctuary jurisdictions) are not eligible to receive Federal grants, except as deemed necessary for law enforcement purposes by the Attorney General or the Secretary. The Secretary has the authority to designate, in his discretion and to the extent consistent with law, a jurisdiction as a sanctuary jurisdiction. The Attorney General shall take appropriate enforcement action against any entity that violates 8 U.S.C. 1373, or which has in effect a statute, policy, or practice that prevents or hinders the enforcement of Federal law.

Considering the fact that the leadership of the LACCD is chosen via public election and the district is funded almost entirely by public funds, there should be little doubt that the LACCD is a jurisdiction within the meaning of the order.

Should the the policy regarding “Federal Immigration Officials” conducting an “Enforcement Action at LACCD Colleges” be construed as an attempt to hinder ICE activities, it is possible that the eligibility for federal grants could be suspended within the LACCD jurisdiction.

Pell grants are federal grants and they can easily be sorted by college because they are first distributed to schools who then determine which students qualify to receive them. In other words, it would be a simple matter to suspend Pell grants to students attending LACCD colleges.

Now, according to the LACCD webpage; it is current policy at ICE to avoid “sensitive areas” such as schools, but folks over at the LACCD are basing their assumptions on past experience that is no longer relevant. There is a new kind of POTUS in town.

This President Of The United States (“POTUS”) has already demonstrated an unprecedented disregard for established procedures. For example, his attack on the Shayrat Airport in Syria on April 7, in which 60 US Tomahawk missiles destroyed 20 percent of the operational Syrian aircraft, according to the UPI. Doing so is an unprecedented act of war—nothing less.

Disagree? Then think of it like this; what if America got accused of using poison gas in Dayton, Ohio and North Korea decided to punish us by attacking the Burbank airport, if even one missile landed, let alone 59, nearly everyone in America would agree that Pyongyang would have irrevocably declared war upon the U.S.―just as we now have against Syria.

Trump followed none of the standard procedures adhered to by his predecessors, completely ignoring things like getting congressional backing first or securing any international support.

To make matters worse, the Russians had aircraft stationed at the targeted airfield. Imagine the fallout that could have resulted from hitting some of them—with each side having 7000 nuclear missiles, it could quite literally be the last world war.

The point is that he did all of that because of an alleged attack on Syrian citizens; an attack in which not a single American had been reported to have been injured nor piece of US property was damaged. Keeping that trigger in mind; you might agree that his response to highly educated domestic dissenters who publicly proclaim a willingness to violate the law, in direct defiance of his authority, may not be what is expected, either.

Prominemently posting guidelines is an unusual practice for the LACCD and doing so in this case seems to have been done to provide reassurances for those students apprehensive about where their future domiciles may be located. But the potential costs that may be paid by nearly the entire student body far outweigh any such benefit. The webpage should be taken down.