The city by the bay becomes the first city in the nation to offer a free community college education

By Brittany Zelada, Staff Writer

San Francisco recently became the first city in the nation to grant its residents a tuition-free community college education, leading a progressive movement that can be a positive impact in lowering student debt and elevating enrollment.

Student debt is the main reason why most choose not to pursue a higher education, and 23 percent of students are unable to pay for college, as reported by Huffington post. Today, a high-school diploma is not enough to earn a good job, most companies want college educated employees. According to a report from CBS Money Watch, 27 percent of employers have raised their educational requirements in the past five years. San Francisco plans on taxing rich properties valued at $25 million by 3 percent to gain $45 million a year to cover the 28,000 students expected to benefit from this law. Free tuition will create more accessibility of higher education, saving millions in debt. As stated by California’s Legislative Analyst’s Office, the CCC system enrolls about half of undergrad students, with free tuition implemented it will not only save stress of extra costs, but will boost graduation rates.

By 2020, 30 percent of jobs will require some college degree, according to educational experts. Germany, Belgium, Norway, and Finland grant their citizens universal college education, America is the only nation in the world investing more on jail cells and the military. With higher competition in the job field, college education should be available to all who want to become employed in their field of interest.

Current college students would like the spread of free tuition in major cities like New York, Los Angeles. In other states like Tennessee, New York, and Rhode Island, they are already planning on a system that pays for its residents to attend community college and public four-year universities. In higher demand for college degrees, governments should supply students with less costly college tuitions. Students today worry about tuition and textbooks, but for those studying out-of-state the costs of living, food, tuition, and books is on their shoulders.

Focusing on the future can be a wise investment that our government should consider.