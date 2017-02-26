The Lady Monarchs win their second round playoff game and now have a date with powerhouse Ventura College for a trip to the CCCAA Championships

By Solomon Smith, Editor-in-Chief

Sophomore guard Lydia Pope led the Lady Monarchs with 24 points and eight assists to help Valley College defeat Riverside College 79-73 in a second round playoff game Friday held at Monarch Gymnasium.

Tyler “Mo” Polk added 13 points, Yolanda Ealy 11 and Emily Chan 8, to complete a balanced scoring attack that helped the Lady Monarchs win the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Regional contest. Off the bench, Rebecca Islas chipped in with 9 points.

The win helped the Monarchs (23-6) extend their winning streak to nine games and sets them up with a contest against Ventura College (26-5). Ventura defeated Santa Monica College on Saturday 83-65. The Pirates were led by Sienna Brown who poured in 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

The Monarchs should be familiar with the Ventura program as head coach Monica Hang was a former Pirate. The two foes will square off March 4 for a trip to the CCCAA Championships held March 10-12 at Las Positas College in Livermore.