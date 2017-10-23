Monarchs fighting spirit not enough to overcome Brahmas charge

By Fredy Vega, Staff Writer

The Lady Monarchs struggled on the soccer field Friday against rival Pierce in a 0-4 loss, snapping their two-game winning streak.

During the early parts of the season, Valley had their struggles dealing with injuries and not being at full strength, but this did not stop Crystal Torres from hitting the field in a full arm cast on Friday.

“ I am not disappointed with our play,” said Head Coach Venger. “We just could not finish and we had a few lapses on defense and they took advantage of our missteps”

Venger has previously stated that the earlier losses were a result of the tough non-league play schedule he set up. With games against top-ranked Chaffey, Antelope Valley, College of the Canyons, and Citrus, he looked to prove faith in his players’ abilities and showcase them on a larger scale.

Torres, along with other players suffering sprained ankles, continued to fight on into conference play.

Valley is now 2-1 for conference matchups with some convincing wins against West L.A. and Glendale, but the 0-4 loss to rival Brahmas was a frustrating one. The team shot 0 for 7 and struggled with the physical play. Not even Danielle Tilton, the team’s leading scorer with 11 goals, could break free for a clear shot.

“Anyone that knows soccer knows the ups and downs a team will have… I think we hit that point right now,” said Head Coach Venger.