The Obama’s official portraits are wildly different than the portraits before them.

By Savannah Simmons, Staff Writer

Exuding the same uniqueness the couple carried with them while in office, Barack and Michelle Obama’s official portraits were revealed Monday at the National Portrait Gallery.

Kehinde Wiley, a New York based contemporary artist was commissioned by Obama for his official portrait, while Baltimore based, Amy Sherald, was chosen for Michelle’s. Not only were Wiley and Sherald the first African-American artists to be chosen to paint the presidential portrait, but Sherald is the first ever woman to take on the job.

“This is who we as a society decide to celebrate, this is our humanity, this is our ability to say ‘I matter,’ ‘I was here’.” said artist, Wiley, when speaking on his piece. “The ability to be the first African-American painter to paint the first African-American President of the United States is absolutely overwhelming.”

Standing seven feet tall, Obama’s portrait is vibrant and eye catching inviting the viewer to explore the piece a little deeper. Sitting in a wooden chair with his arms resting on his knees, Obama has a simple but welcoming expression on his face. The background is the real winner of the piece with green leaves surrounding the the president all the way down to his feet. Tangled in the leaves are bright flowers waiting to be spotted. These different flowers all hold meaning to Obama himself from the African lilies from Kenya, where his father hailed from, the Jasmine flowers from Hawaii where he grew up, to the Chrysanthemums from Chicago where he started his political career. Instead of being propped against a bleak background of an office, the personal touch of the greenery and floral design make the portrait that more special.

“I am in awe of Kehinde’s gifts and what he and Amy have given to this country and to the world,” expressed Obama, thanking the artist, “and we are both very grateful to have been the subject of their attention for this brief moment.”

While standing next to Obama’s vibrant piece, Michelle’s portrait reads somewhat bland, but is still a powerful work by itself. The background chosen was a shade of baby blue making the dress she is wearing the star of the work. The lively former first lady has her strong side showcased in her portrait with her regal expression and toned arms drawing you in. Looking into the eyes of the portrait you a viewer can clearly see she is a woman who cannot be stopped.

“They will see an image of someone who looks like them hanging on the walls of this great American Institution,” said Michelle Obama during the unveiling. “And I know the kind of impact that will have on their lives because I was one of those girls.”

Both portraits are stylish and have an overall feeling of welcomeness which makes the Obamas seem more like real people for everyone to look up to rather than political figures to be afraid of. It is only natural to have portraits as charismatic as the Obamas are and hold the colorfulness they had while in office which is currently lacking in the office we have now.

Obama’s portrait will hang in the Smithsonian’s “Hall of Presidents” while Michelle’s will remain in the museums collection.