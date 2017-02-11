Flickr, Flash Pro

VIZIO faces a $2.2 million settlement for “spying” on owners of their Smart TV’s, selling information to unknown third parties.

By: Kitiana Adams, Staff Writer

Data collection is one of the many concerns that the average person has throughout their life and will try their best to prevent it from happening, but in a world where technology rules over humans, that might be impossible.

The American privately held company VIZIO, was faced with a $2.2 million settlement charge from the Federal Trade Commission and New Jersey Commission of Consumers Affairs after being caught monitoring viewing habits of TV set owners and selling information to advertisers without consent from the consumer. The FTC announced on Feb. 6 that a court ordered VIZIO to “prominently disclose and obtain affirmative express consent for its data collection and sharing practice” going forward. The process that was used to collect the data was automated content recognition, also referred to as ACR, which allowed VIZIO to collect data from the Smart TVs and transmit it back to a home base to be sold to third parties.

Although it’s not clear if video games could be “fingerprinted,” the high-selling UHD TV and Sound Bar company took partial screenshots of the channels viewers were tuning into along with capturing what DVDs, Blu-ray disks and streaming services viewers were watching. VIZIO facilitated specific demographic information to viewing data such as gender, income, martial status, education level, household value, household size, and home ownership. The largest LCD TV seller is required to delete all data that was collected before March 1, 2016.

In a statement, VIZIO quoted General Counsel Jerry Huang saying, “Going forward, this resolution sets a new standard for best industry privacy practices for the collection and analysis of data collected from today’s internet-connected televisions and other home devices.” Huang went on to say “the ACR program never paired viewing data with personally identifiable information such as name or contact information, and the Commission did not allege or contend otherwise.”

The trust between the consumer and the manufacturer has now officially been broken and irreparable because of VIZIO company’s jeopardizing mistake. The TV and Soundbar company has set the precedent and may cause other manufacturers’ sales to decrease due to customers’ avoidance of being spied on in the comfort of their own homes. But for those who own a LCD by VIZIO, there’s a brighter side to this all.

Moving forward, VIZIO will have to get consent from the TV set owner in order to share any data. Commentators online are suggesting that VIZIO owners throw away their Smart TVs all together but that doesn’t seem to be a sensible idea. The alternate solution would be disconnecting the Smart TV from the home internet connection which means there wouldn’t be access to the “smart features” like turning on Netflix or Youtube but it would also mean that VIZIO wouldn’t be able to transmit any data about viewing habits. The “Smart Interactivity” feature was the setting allowing VIZIO to collect data but can be changed simply by turning this feature off.