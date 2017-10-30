The film “Thank You for Your Service” tells the story of soldiers who come home struggling with PTSD.

By Emmanuel Cordova, Staff Writer

“Thank You for Your Service” stars Miles Teller who portrays Adam Schumann, an army Sergeant struggling to adjust to civilian life after being in Iraq for an almost year-long tour, with his tenacious unit.

The DreamWorks production was directed by Jason Hall and premiered Friday. The movie won a Truly Moving Picture Award in the same weekend.

The focus shifted onto several soldiers in Schumann’s unit through the film, including Tausolo Aeiti, Will Waller, and Michael Emory.

Aeiti suffered a traumatic brain injury from a roadside bombing, after he arrived home to his pregnant girlfriend who was scared because he struggled to remember things and couldn’t stop stressing about losing his combat partner who burned to death. Waller, who was also hit by multiple IEDs, hit rock bottom when finding out his fiancé took everything away from him including his kid which pushed him to commit suicide.



Emory was saved by Schumann during combat after being shot in the head and became permanently handicapped, forced to use a cane.



With flashbacks of incidents that happened in the battlefield still haunting their minds, Schumann and Aeiti began to seek help by applying for physical and emotional rehabilitation, but were frustrated because they had to wait until a doctor had openings. When Schumann got a call from a doctor in California to receive help he ended up giving his spot up to his friend Aeiti to receive help immediately.

According to the American Psychological Association, 20 percent of United States veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depression.

PTSD is commonly misdiagnosed, with symptoms like nightmares, flashbacks, avoidance of certain situations, disinterest, depression, and anxiety. In some cases these symptoms may start to appear weeks, months, or even years later.

There are a few different ways you can treat this brain injury such as cognitive behavior therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, exposure and response prevention, and prescription drugs.

Prescription drugs mainly help fight against depression. Some drugs are Sertraline, Fluoxetine, and Paroxetine. Seeing a healthcare professional like a psychologist or social worker is the best way to find the most effective treatment.