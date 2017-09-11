Valley College comes away with its second win of the season after an overtime battle against College of the Desert.

By Harrison McQuinn, Sports Editor

Despite racking up 270 penalty yards in their first two games, the Monarchs record stands at 2-0 after an overtime victory Saturday against College of the Desert 28-21.

Valley’s first home game of the season seemed to be in the palm of their hand as they nearly shut out the Roadrunners (0-2) in the second half. However, the Monarchs fell short in the last two minutes of regulation when they fumbled inside the 50-yard line.

With Valley leading 21-13, the Roadrunners successfully completed a two-point conversion after scoring on the offensive miscue forcing overtime.

“We took a step forward. The defense was a little better.” said offensive line coach Miles Mason about the team’s first two games.

Valley’s strong defensive effort in the second half made way for the offense to score two consecutive touchdowns sitting them on top 21-13. The Roadrunners could not get past the Monarch defense until the final two minutes.

“We lost focus and slipped up at the end.” said wide receiver Jeremiah Lorick who led the game in receiving with a total of 84 yards.

The Monarchs showed more confidence in their second appearance of the season, but faced similar struggles in their opener against Cerritos.

The team fell behind early, but recovered before the break. Ultimately the young roster’s biggest opponent was penalties. Following in the path of their first game, Valley totaled an identical 135 penalty yards.

The rookie team received several illegal substitution and false start calls, as well as an equipment violation.

Despite their continuing battle with calls, the Monarchs looked more comfortable and exhibited better chemistry.

Tyree Thompson gave credit to his team for his touchdown that put Valley on the board saying, “It was all my teammates,” he said. “I was just at the right place at the right time.”

The Monarchs have a bye next week and return to the field Sept. 23 at Glendale College.