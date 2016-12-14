Valley students in search for affordable textbooks this semester.

By Kitiana Adams, Staff Writer

Briana Riser did not need Pokemon Go to get her out of the house for some exercise this semester. Instead of hunting down rare creatures, she was searching for something more important – college textbooks.

And Riser might be considered a pro player when it comes to hunting down books. In a short time, she saved $130 on two textbooks she needed for the semester. The 20-year-old communications major purchased a government studies book from Amazon and saved $30 off the campus bookstore price and bought a mass media book for around $100 less than retail.

“I even bought a textbook from someone on campus for a mass media course I was taking and it only cost me $40,” Riser said.

In a 1994 survey of more than 2,000 college students on 156 different campuses in 33 states, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group found the average student spends as much as $1,200 each year on textbooks and supplies alone,” reported US News in 1994.

The cost of textbooks have turned almost all students into bargain shoppers, but the first two weeks of classes still feature long lines at campus bookstores. Some students say that the campus bookstore allows them to purchase their books immediately and it honors book vouchers. It also started a rental service for selected titles a few years ago. In addition, when publishers come up with a new edition of the textbook, the Campus Bookstore is likely a student’s best bet in finding it.

“We give you the ability to see the book you’re looking for, first, before you buy it as well as allowing you to return or exchange without having to wait two to three weeks,” said Courtney Hill a campus bookstore employee. “You can make a decision immediately.”

However, many students head to Amazon or the website Campus Rentals to track down bargains as the price of new textbooks continue to climb. Dennis Salvador, a child development major saved $110 on his history book a few semesters back by purchasing it on eBay.

“Always check prices before purchasing,” Salvador said.