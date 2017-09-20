The Monarchs were unstoppable in their water polo match against the Fullerton College Hornets and improve their record to 2-3.

By Vicente Vitela and Jamie Garcia

Staff writers

Valley College men’s water polo team wiped out Fullerton College 23-7, with Louis Brunner and Carson Arnett scoring a combined 11 goals to improve the Monarchs record to 2-3.

The 2016 Western Conference champion Monarch’s played like champions, using their size and speed early on that saw them end the first half by a score of 12-4. Louis Brunner led the scoring for the Monarchs aided by four consecutive unanswered goals within a two-minute period. Goalie Tobias Jensen did his best Shaquille O’ Neal impression with eight blocks in the first half. Jensen blocked every shot with authority that was heard and felt by the Hornets.

“The boys have been executing what we’ve been practicing on and it showed today,” said Head Coach Jim McMillan.

The second half saw more of the same, with the Monarchs sticking to, and executing their game plan. Arnett was the leading Monarchs’ scorer of the second half with three goals in a five-minute stretch. The backup goalie Anthony Gevorkian played in the second half of the contest and was equally as impressive. He collected six blocked shots, only allowed three goals, and prevented Hornets from making any comeback.

“Looks like we could win state this year,” McMillan said.

The Western State Conference champions travel to Cuesta for a three-day Tournament starting Thursday.