The Star is pleased to report that over 20 members of the Valley College 2016 football program are being honored by the California Community College Athletic Association for their outstanding performance this season. The Monarchs have the best record out of 69 community colleges in California, with 11 wins and 0 losses they ended their season riding an eleven game winning streak.
Congratulations to:
Coach of the Year: Robert Tucker
“Every day you are faced with thousands of decisions, and to make those decisions you ask yourself ‘does this get me closer or further away from my goals.’ choose the ones that brings you closer.”- Head Football coach Robert Tucker on daily success.
and
Defensive Player of the Year: Michael Sewell, Jr.
“It’s about the little things, the details. It is about coming to meetings on time, getting to practice on time, doing study hall hours; it’s a lot of little stuff—it adds up.”-Safety Michael Sewell, Jr. on winning.
All Conference Monarchs
|First Team-Offence
|First Team-Defence
|Second Team-Offence
|Second Team-Defence
|Darian Albrecht (RB)
|Terrell Clond (DT)
|German Valenzuela (OL)
|Taylor Manuel (DE)
|Chris Phillips (UT)
|Ben Taliulu (DE)
|Clay Cordasco (OL)
|Eric Flowers (ILB)
|Rudy Oliveros (PK)
|Carson Lydon (OLB)
|Jeremiah Lorick (WR)
|Fred Wortham (OLB)
|Justin Harris (CB)
|Christian Jorgensen (QB)
|David Swen (QB)
|Donzale Roddie (CB)
|Chris Philips (TE)
|Willie Washington (SAF)
|Ahkil Crumpton (KR)
|Simon Whitehead (P)
|Ahkil Crumpton (PR)
