Southern California has not seen a championship in years but is now closer than ever with a World Series.

By Harrison McQuinn, Sports Editor

Turning off the 110 onto Olympic Blvd. to catch some purple and gold once brought great pride to a city full of titles, but the basketball dynasty has since been plagued with an era of rebuilding.

That same turn off the I-5 onto Stadium Way has brought similar frustration with a Dodger team that has made a playoff appearance every year since 2013 but has no World Series to show for it.

Los Angeles is in a championship drought of its own with the last titles for the Kings, Lakers, and Dodgers being in 2014, 2010, and 1988 respectively.

The Lakers have made incremental progress with rookies Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Kyle Kuzma but do not appear to be a playoff team yet.

The fate of L.A.’s long-deserved bragging rights is the hands of the boys in Blue.

In their fifth consecutive playoff appearance, the Dodgers look more confident than ever as a favorite to win the World Series this year. This year.

“This year” has become the battle cry for Los Angeles and it is time to turn words into a championship.

Dodgers finished the regular season with the best record, 104-58. The blue continued their success into the NLDS, sweeping the Diamondbacks.

The gloves of L.A. are now facing the reigning champions in the NLCS.

Despite the Cubs’ impressive +127 run differential in the regular season and their ability to go up 2-0 by the fourth inning of game one, the Dodgers and their over 40 comeback-win record took game one in a 2-5 rally.

Being able to battle back after your ace allows two runs on four hits in five innings speaks volumes of the Dodgers’ resilience. Even Kershaw’s career 4.63 ERA in the postseason can’t kill the team’s confidence.

The Dodgers followed the same rhythm in the second game of the NLCS falling behind one run, only to be saved by Justin Turner’s three-run homer at the bottom of the ninth.

Justin turner said in a post-game interview, “I thought about doing the fist pump around the bases, but we’ll wait until we get to the World Series for that, hopefully.”

Hope will not be enough this year for Los Angeles, which is only six games away from their next title.