Many students don’t know about resources available to them on campus and many of these services and study techniques can help students better prepare to pass their classes.

By Aliyah Allen, Staff Writer

There are many study techniques and resources that can help students be more successful in their classes and of particular interest to Valley College scholars are free tutoring for various courses offered for free on campus.

According to the New York Times, ”Memory is colored by location, and changing your study locales increases the likelihood of remembering what you’ve learned.”

Valley College Library & Academic Resource Center (LARC) offers Valley students access to tutoring, writing workshops, an open computer lab and library services to students during the spring.

The library is on the first floor of the LARC and is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-8:45 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

It provides students with access to library materials and services including computers, printing, and group study rooms. The group study rooms need reservations, however, and all tutoring labs and computer commons areas require a Monarch Student ID for entry.

The General Tutoring Center offers students free tutoring by walk-in or appointment. Tutoring is available in a variety of subjects; astronomy, accounting, chemistry, economics, music, philosophy, Spanish, and statistics just to name a few. Tutoring labs require enrollment in the Supervised Learning Section. A writing center and math lab for students is also available. Days and availability for the labs can be found on the Valley website.

Valley student Tiffany Torres, who was recently awarded the President’s Honor, makes use of these resources.

”I like to study in the library with all the options they have, as well as going home and being in my comfort zone while studying,” Torres said.

If students are unable to take advantage of the free study sessions at Valley there are other techniques they can use to make themselves better students. According to the Huffington Post, ”Successful study options are conducting study groups with friends, making flashcards, resting at home, going to class, and time management.”