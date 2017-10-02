Loreny Valdez helps drown the bulldogs as the Monarchs get a conference victory

By Vicente Vitela, Staff Writer

The Lady Monarchss defeated the Hancock College Bulldogs 9-5, off the back of goalie Loreny Valdez’s 14 saves and two steals, improving their record to 3-6.

The Monarchs used great defense and smart shot selections to end the half with a 5-3 lead. Valley College’s Jarred Franco contributed two of the team’s five goals, but the MVP of the half was Valdez, whose eight saves in the first half set the tone for the rest of the game.

“She really is the backbone of this team, and knowing that you have someone like that on your side really helps out the rest of the girls,” said Head Coach Pete Loporchio.

The second half saw the Monarchs use the defensive strategy known as bully ball, stopping the Bulldogs at just about every turn with Valdez leading the charge with her six saves and two steals. Stephanie Carrillo was the leading scorer of the half, collecting two goals within a three-minute period putting the final nail in the coffin and moving the Monarchs to 1-1 in conference play.

“This is best game by far as these young upstarts played smart,” said Robert Echeverria assistant coach.

Loreny Valdez is the captain of this team as she is ranked second overall in saves with 102 and has a 59 percent save percentage, which ranks thirteenth in the conference.

”I was just playing my game,” Valdez said.

The team’s next game is Oct. 4 at Cuesta College.