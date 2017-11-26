Valley College defeated Long Beach City College in a home game Wednesday.

By Jairo Alvarado, Staff Writer

The Lady Monarchs lit up the scoreboard 80-52 at home against Long Beach City College who struggled defensively on the court.

Coach Monica Hang emphasized all week during practice to communicate by calling out switches, create turnovers, get rebounds, and look for second-chance opportunities. The team also focused on shooting drills and finishing at the basket which showed in Wednesday’s game.

“I am very focused on practice right now,” said Coach Hang as she watched her players run drills days prior to the game.

Rebecca Islas lead the team in scoring with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 assist as she drove through the Viking defense. Islas averages double-doubles and leads the conference in scoring with 27.2 points per game.

The Monarchs (4-2) took an early double-digit lead at halftime, and never looked back. The bench alone contributed 19 points.

Long Beach (5-3) could not put the brakes on the Monarchs whose ball movement was crucial. Starting point guard Farrah Castillo lead Valley with 7 assists.

Opposing Head Coach Michael Anderson was furious on the sidelines, talking among his coaches and players to figure out a way to stop this high-power offense.

One parent in the away team’s bleachers even yelled, “step up your game baby girl.” Long Beach fans knew it was one of those nights; nothing was going well for the Lady Vikings. They were beaten in the paint and could not match Valley’s rebounds and assists.

As the Lady Monarchs return from their Thanksgiving weekend, they prepare to travel to the courts of Sequoias for the Tom Gilcrest Invitational Tournament. They face Santa Rosa in the first match-up on Thursday, Nov. 30 and look to bring home a new trophy for their case.