Coach Greg Venger is in his final season coaching women’s soccer before he heads over to the softball field.

Deck: A change at the top of the softball program brings a familiar face to the school, but not the program.

By: Vicente Vitela, Staff Writer

Students will be surprised this spring when Greg Venger switches his nameplate from soccer to softball coach as he transitions over to the diamond this spring.

Out of five potential candidates Venger stood out because of his reliability, and consistency in generating great recruiting classes. He identifies himself as a player’s coach and has a strong desire to see athletes succeed. He plans to set a practice schedule that will benefit the student-athletes.

“I think having knowledge of the LAVC student athlete as well as my passion to help students helped me get the job,” Venger said.

Venger replaces longtime head coach Frankie Garcia. He has coached baseball and softball at Cleveland high school, and is serving as the school’s athletic director. Venger has been at Valley for a handful of years and led the lady Monarch’s soccer team to the playoffs last season.

“He has a great background in the sport and knows how to get good recruits,” Athletic Director Jim Fenwick said.

Fenwick was clear that the job was not handed to Venger but that he was the best candidate for the job. The plan is to have Venger finish the soccer season before moving to softball.