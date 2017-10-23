With new additions, Valley looks to win another conference championship.

By Fredy Vega, Staff Writer

Returning Head Coach Monica Hang, who led the team to a conference championship, will look to the new season with renewed hopes and aspirations as the team looks to make an impact on and off the court.

They will be lead by All Conference star Rebecca Islas and standout transfer Farrah Castillo. Both players are expected to be top-ranked in the state along with Captain Jillian Wyman, a vocal leader who possesses great work ethics. With the new additions, the team will consist of 4 returning players, 2 transfers, and 5 freshmen.

“Experience is our biggest challenge, but with great coaches and hungry student athletes, we will be fine,” said Hang.

Newbies Janelle Jiron, a tough and gritty player, and Seren Tyus, who has a spark plug mentality, are two freshmen that will bring something unique. While the team may not have a single leader, they do possesses a lineup with the ability to dominate.

The team takes pride in providing the ladies a great overall experience as well as an opportunity to learn and grow as students and athletes. As every single one of them know they have to accept what they need to do for the team success.

When asked about the team as a whole Hang said, “We need to make sure that each player understands their role because basketball is a team sport and our team is as strong as our weakest link.”

Despite the lack of experience and every obstacle that comes along the way, the goal remains the same for this team is to win another banner and for the sophomores to get a chance to play at the four year level. Getting the chance to prove what they are capable of Nov. 17, the first home game for these Lady Monarchs.