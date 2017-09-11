Fires raged at Verdugo Mountain last Saturday in a Sun Valley residential area.

Aki Takashiro, Staff Writer

The La Tuna fire, one of the biggest fire in Los Angeles’ history, was 100 perent contained Saturday, according to officials.

The La Tuna fire, the biggest by acreage in Los Angeles history, burned 7,194 acres in about eight days and destroyed five buildings. The fire started on Friday Sept. 1 at the north side of La Tuna Canyon Road, and with the aid of gusty winds and high temperatures, it continued to spread in multiple directions. According to the Los Angeles times, more than 1,000 firefighters were assigned to battling the fire. The 210 freeway had been closed since Sept. 1 due to the fire and smoke, but reopened about two days later. Evacuation orders were declared in Burbank, Glendale and the Sunland-Tujunga area. The orders were lifted on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. According to Los Angeles times, more than 700 residents were evacuated. Two firefighters were sent to hospital last Saturday for dehydration,and two minor burn injuries are reported. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire protection, the blaze was possibly caused by fireworks, but it is still under investigation.

“There were multiple challenges,” LAFD Captain Erik Scott said. “Erratic weather and dry brush that has not burned in 70 years all equaled explosive fire behavior from the La Tuna canyon fire.”

Sept.3, Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County, which enable the use of additional resource from other state agencies to battle the fire. Only 30 percent of the fire was contained at the time. On Thursday Sept.7, the fire was 90 percent contained, and 162 firefighters were battling the fire, according to Scott.

According to the National Weather Service, there are chances of thundershowers and flash flooding across southwestern California, including some recently burned areas. Sandbags and sand are available for communities at LAFD fire station 24 at 9411 Wentworth Street in Sunland; station 74 at 7777 Foothill Boulevard in Tujunga; and station 28 at 11641 Corbin Avenue in Porter Ranch, according to Los Angeles Daily News.

Verdugo Mountain and Verdugo Mountain Park are popular places for activities in nature, such as biking, hiking and picnicing.