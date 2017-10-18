Colin feels abandoned by the league which results in filing for grievance against all NFL owners.

By Emmanuel Cordova, Staff Writer

Colin Kaepernick filed for grievance against NFL owners Sunday for colluding to ignore his employment rights due to his silent protest.

Kaepernick hired American Criminal Defense lawyer Mark Geragos who worked cases for Michael Jackson, Chris Brown and other high-profile clients. According to ESPN, The filing says the NFL and its owners had colluded to ignore Colin Kaepernick’s employment rights due to his advocacy for equality and social justice for all people who are being mistreated by the police force in the United States.

Valley College football player Malik Crenshaw said, “most definitely he should because look at his overall stats from the prior year or the year before I’m not sure which year but him standing up to something he believes in shouldn’t cause him his job.” Crenshaw also said, “He worked hard for that job just like everyone else.”

Many teams are in need of a starting quarterback or even a backup, but haven’t reached out to Kaepernick which, statistically speaking, is a very talented and is unemployed right now.

Geragos sent out a statement to the National Players Association, NFL, and all 32 teams. In the statement he said , “Colin Kaepernick’s goal has always been, and remains, to simply be treated fairly by the league he performed at the highest level for and to return to the football playing field.”

The NFL players association is supporting Kaepernick’s grievance that was filed through the arbitration system that is part of the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

According to Michael McCann, Sports Illustrated legal analyst, the last collusion case in the NFL was in 2011. The NFLPA filed collusion charges against the league. The NFLPA alleged that teams colluded to keep player salaries down during the 2010 season, which was uncapped due to a provision in the previous and at the time expiring CBA.

NFL teams, the NFLPA insisted, behaved as if there was a salary cap when none existed. Four years later, a federal appeals court ruled in favor for the NFL, reasoning that the CBA signed by the NFL and NFLPA in 2011 extinguished the collusion claims and that the players could not prove any fraud occurred.