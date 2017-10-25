Valley’s defense struggled Saturday giving up five touchdowns and a field goal.

By Emmanuel Cordova

The Monarchs had a huge comeback win last week against Pierce College but lost their defensive rhythm against Allan Hancock College on Saturday losing 46-7.

Valley College also struggled offensively, only scoring one touchdown the entire game in the third quarter, thanks to a 31-yard pass from Julious Sabastiano to Devin Heckstall. They struggled to move the ball down the field on offense Monarchs had a total of 56 offensive yards and converting only one third-down out of 12 attempts. They averaged 1.9 yards per play. Which explains why they are ranked number six in the league in total offense.

Valley’s football team is now 4-3 coming off a tough loss due to lack of defense allowing the Bulldogs running-backs Ryheem Skinner to have 14 carries for 145 rushing yards and Damon Whitmill; Jr. who carried the ball 16 times for 104 yards. Allan Hancock scored 3 times in the 1st quarter with only 5 plays on all 3 drives.Hancock College continued to add points to there scoreboard throughout the game.

Monarchs linebacker Malik Crenshaw said “Our defense struggled with stopping the run… they ran the ball down our throats…” Malik continued with “They gave our team problems on both sides of the ball so that just shows you that they are a very dominant team and is one of the best teams in our conference.”



He also mentioned the team had traveling issues arriving late to Allan Hancock College which limited their time to prepare before the game.

Valley college has four more games remaining in the regular season. Next week they will play at home against Antelope Valley College (4-3).