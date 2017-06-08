In order to transfer students must choose a major and the Career Transfer Center is here to help.

By Ana Ramos, Staff Writer

Every child is faced with that dreaded question from a parent or relative: “what do you want to be when you grow up.”

According to a recent Forbes Magazine article, most boys want to be a professional athlete, followed by “don’t know,” followed by firefighter, engineer and astronaut. Girls mostly want to be doctors, teachers, followed by “don’t know.”

At the Valley College Career Transfer Center they say that more than 60 percent of the students are “undeclared majors”, meaning they have not yet chosen a major, or put another way; they are not sure what they want to be when they “grow up.” The Career Transfer Center can help. They recently held their first Undecided Major Workshop. It had one main goal; to help students find their right path to success.

“Workshops like these assist the students on exploring their likes, their dislikes, their interests, their skills, and their personality types,” said Clive Gordon, director of the center. “And we look to match it with the different occupations that are out there.”

The workshops are one of the many avenues students can explore to get help in deciding on a major or in exploring what they like now and in the future. In addition, students are required to pick a major before they can transfer, and it is mandatory to declare a major after completing 15 units or the student’s third semester in college.

Valley student Randy Rodezno attended last week’s workshop to help him decide on a major. Rodezno attended Valley a few years ago, stopped and then returned.

“It’s about time for me to decide,” Rodezno said. “And I hope to find this workshop somehow helpful.”

Peggy Bedevian, an intern at the Transfer Center, asked students about their interests and talked about possible careers that matched those interests.

“Undecided major workshops allow students to make their decision-making process somewhat easier,” Bedevian said. “It offers them a place to start thinking, but it also gives them a structure to start building a path.”

Gordon and Bedevian encourage students to visit the Career Transfer Center to help them figure out “what they want to do.”

“No one’s career journey is a straight path.” said Bedevian.