By Amy Nungaray

A few weeks since Hurricane Harvey, gas prices have stabilized, but they are still an average of 44 cents higher than a year ago. However, gas prices have skyrocketed nationally due to the hurricane’s destructive forces.

Harvey left tens of thousands in turmoil searching for refuge and has expanded to affecting everyday life by the evacuation of gas and oil production on the coastline of Texas. The most noticeable increase averaged 18 cents per gallon nationally, according to gas buddy, started Labor Day weekend. The average price for a gallon during that time in Los Angeles was $3.18.

“It took me $35 to fill up my tank and now it is costing me $45,” said Valley student Kayla Gil. “I couldn’t believe how much more expensive it is in a matter of a week.”

Gas prices are expected to lower within the next few weeks with the distilleries re-opening.

The rise of gas prices has left students looking for alternative modes of transportations. Depending on the length of their commute, some students have been traveling by bike, metro, or carpooling.

“I wanted to help the environment and help my wallet, so I started taking the metro, said Van Nuys resident Bianca Cruz. “It was easier than I thought and I have been saving money at the same time. It is a win-win situation.”

Gas prices are considerably high than usual but in Oct. 2012, the Los Angeles area reached an all time record of having gas prices average $4.66. Metro riding statistics reported that its highest ridership were in the years of 2011-2013 in the past decade in relation to the high prices of fuel. The metro is in progress for expanding their tracks to make public transportation more appealable to help those who are looking for alternative modes of travel.