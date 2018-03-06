The lines between sexual harassment and initiating courtship have been blurred.

By Jessica Lange, Staff Writer

Rape is a crime, but there is a significant difference between unwanted or offensive sexual advances and awkwardly asking a woman for her number.

According to a recent survey by The Economist, “Twenty-five percent of millennial-aged men think that asking a woman out for a drink constitutes sexual harassment,” and “more than a third of millennial men and women say that if a man compliments a woman’s looks it is harassment.”

If that were sexual harassment then an unsolicited kiss would be considered rape. Quite frankly, I am a proud feminist but I still believe that women should be courted and pursued with boundaries.

We don’t want men to be afraid to approach women. How else would romance play into a modern-day courtship? As a woman, I don’t see myself as helpless or powerless to men, and I have the power to say no and the power to say yes.

If a woman goes to dinner with a man and decides she doesn’t like the way he speaks to the server, go home. If a woman goes home with a man and decides he’s a bad kisser, leave.

Obviously, the #MeToo, #Times Up, and #Never Again Movement is long overdue and I want to see a change in society, but I don’t think it’s reasonable to put Al Franken on the same level as Harvey Weinstein. There are distinct differences between types of offenses.

“You know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?” said Matt Damon. “Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

Matt Damon’s comments led to a lot of backlash. Both a pat on the butt and rape should be eliminated and never condoned but there is a difference between poor behavior and assault and rape. When innocuous behavior is considered a crime it diminishes the brutality of assault and rape.

Consider Aziz Ansari, an actor who had a sexual encounter with a woman that relied on non-verbal communication instead of blatantly telling Ansari no and then later accusing him of rape. In other words, he couldn’t read her mind. It’s important for woman to step into their power by saying no and it’s important for men to get verbal consent, as awkward as it may be.

All of these men, Weinstein, O’Reilly, Spacey, and Lauer, among others, deserve their consequences but part of the problem has lead to the inability men have to approach women.

My heart goes out to all victims of sexual assault and rape but it’s important to remember that not all men behave inappropriately. Men shouldn’t be afraid to ask a woman out to the movies, to grab a cup of coffee or a drink after work and women have the power to say yes or to say no.