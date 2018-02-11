A student was victimized by an extortionist who remains at-large.

By Solomon Smith, Editor-in-Chief

An unidentified assailant attempted to extort a Valley College student last December threatening to report the victims work as plagiarized.

The student, whose identity has not been released as the case is still under investigation, claimed to have received an email warning them that the sender would inform their professor they had plagiarized their work, according to Deputy Melvin Young.

The student denied the claims that they turned in work that was plagiarized or copied and reported the incident to the instructor. The instructor called campus police. The sheriff’s department, however, had very little to go on as the victim had never seen the extortionist, who communicated their threat via email.

“In the interim, we did go out and tried to educate some of the classes in that area, and we did try to back-track and identify them,” said Young, “The email address that it was sent from was wiped out and deleted almost immediately.”

The account was not a school account but the sender remains unknown, and the victim did not pay the extortionist and was able to turn in their course work.

The crime was reported last December to the campus sheriff’s department, which directed the case to the Community College Bureau of Detectives, under Detective Yost. The Star called Yost who was unavailable but spoke to her supervisor Sgt. Mitchell.

Plagiarism is a serious offense on a college campus and can be punishable with a failing grade or even expulsion.

The valley College Catalogue 2017-18 defines plagiarism as, “Plagiarism is the representation of expression of ideas from either published or published work(s) as students own.”

Although the Valley Sheriff’s department has shared what little information they could, the case is ultimately in the purview of the Detectives Department, which claims to be unable to share any information about the case in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.

It is unknown whether this is a singular event, where the investigation is, or whether detectives are any closer to discovering the author of the emails at this time.