Los Angeles voters green light higher taxes and taller buildings with a less than 11 percent voter turnout at the polls.

By D R Harward,

It was business as usual at the polls on Tuesday as voter apathy resulted in a record low number of votes being cast in a Los Angeles county.municipal election.

Incumbents swept the races for city leadership positions led by Mayor Eric Garcetti who enjoyed a landslide victory—earning over ten times as many votes as his nearest competitor. City Attorney Mike Feuer and Controller Ron Galperin will also be returning to office; joining re-elected City Councilmembers Joe Buscaino, Mitch O’Farrell, Mike Bonin, Paul Koretz, Curren D. Price, Jr.and Gilbert “Gil” Cedillo.

Newcomer Bob Blumenfield ran unopposed in City Council District 3 and District 7 will be host to a showdown between Monica Rodriguez and Karo Torossian in a runoff election scheduled to take place on May 16.

In the races for the LA Community College District Trustee seats incumbent Ernest H. Moreno held on to Seat 4 and Gabriel Buelna bested sitting trustee Nancy Pearlman for Seat 6. Steven Veres will face Steve Goldstein on May 16 in a battle for seat number 2 at the helm of the nine-campus college district that includes Valley College.

A county-wide increase to the sales tax was also approved together with longer leases at the Port of Los Angeles. Meanwhile, in the City of Angeles, marijuana sales will be regulated and taxed according to city-sponsored Measure M and not the resoundingly trounced Measure N.

Angelenos overwhelmingly said “NO” to Measure S, the proposed two-year moratorium on exceptions for new developments being built within city limits.

The L.A. Times reported that only 14.45% of registered voters took part in this election, beating the former record of just 18% in in 2009.



