By Oliver Aston

The Entertainment Software Association announced today that the 2017 E3 Expo to be held from June 13-15 in the Los Angeles Convention Center will be open to the public for the first time. The Electronic Entertainment Expo which hosted over 50,000 industry professionals in 2016 will allow 15,000 of the public to attend. So, if you’ve ever wanted to play the latest games from the likes of Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft before anyone else, consumer passes will be available on the E3 website at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 for an early bird price of $150 and $250 after the first 1,000 passes are sold, best have that refresh button ready folks as these are sure to go fast.