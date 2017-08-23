Dodger fans who are left in the dark with the Spectrum Cable deal are finding other ways to watch the Blue Crews historic run.

By Harrison McQuinn, sports editor

Now on track to set the MLB record for most wins in a season, the Dodgers are dominating the competition. They have Cody Bellinger’s historic rookie season, Justin Turner’s nearly .350 batting average, and contributions from almost every position on the roster. But fans without Spectrum have been left in the dark.

It’s been four years since the Dodgers concocted an exclusive deal with Spectrum Cable (formerly Time Warner Cable), an agreement that has left over half of Southern California without the ability to watch the Blue Crew during their record breaking season. Disappointed fans without Spectrum have turned to local restaurants, free online streams or bought Dodgers tickets.

With the exception of ESPN’s weekly national game of the week, the regional markets are controlled by television contracts that the respective teams have sold to the highest bidder.

A lot of fans without the cable package head to local bars and restaurants to get their Blue fix.

Bar One Tap Room off the corner of Whitsett Avenue and Burbank Boulevard is the closest bar to Valley College with Spectrum and a great spot to catch the game if you don’t mind watching without sound.

Restaurants such as Buffalo Wild Wings, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, and Los Toros Mexican Restaurant also show the games and will feed the family.

Some fans are reaching for their computers to catch a free stream of the games. Streamers are third parties that pay for MLB packages and then share the games through their own screens for others to watch for free.

The final option takes a lot more effort and dough, but sits you in front of the field. Dodger tickets have been historically cheaper than seats at the Staples Center.

You can pick up tickets for the Dodgers as low as 10 bucks.

With tickets that low, it’s clear why LA leads the MLB in total and average attendance this season, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Right before the All-Star break Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen was interviewed on the topic of fan voting and why Justin Turner was falling behind in nominations. “I’ll say it loud and clear again,” Jansen said. “It’s the Dodger fans’ fault.”

The fans of LA did not respond well to Jansen’s claim, turning to Twitter to blame the organization’s exclusionary cable deal.

It was only a little earlier this time last year that Cox Communications, along with other Pay-TV providers refusing to carry the channel, said “We hope we can come to an agreement… that does not burden our customers with excessive price increases.”