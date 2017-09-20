Even though Valley is looking out for students, they can still think about their own safety.

By Lon Dominguez, News Editor

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department urges new and returning students to be safe, smart, and alert both in and out of the classroom this semester.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in three female rape victims were first raped between the ages of 18 and 24, which is primary age group of college students. Sexual violence is a serious problem on college campuses and the CDC has information and strategies to help defend against sexual assaults.

There are a wide range of tips provided by the CDC, including letting a trusted person know your location on and off campus, as well as letting that person know what times you will be at those locations. Students should walk in pairs whenever possible and at night park their cars in well lit areas. For more information on prevention tips visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov.

Other helpful safety tips can be found on the sheriff’s station’s page on the Valley College website, including making sure your keys are ready before reaching your vehicle and not leaving food or drinks unattended around strangers.

Students should also familiarize themselves with the campus map so as to provide an accurate location of their whereabouts in case of an emergency. Valley also maintains blue phones posted around campus for students to call the sheriff’s station directly in the event of an emergency. For the locations for the emergency blue phones, view the campus map at the Valley College website under the About LAVC section.

According to the Los Angeles Community College District’s website, sexual misconduct “is sexual activity that occurs without consent and includes unwelcome sexual advances and/or requests for sexual favors.” The LACCD also defines sexual harassment as any unwanted “verbal, visual, or physical sexual conduct, including obscene letters, notes, posters, or photos.”

The Valley College sheriff’s station, located in the northeast corner of campus, keeps a log and statistics of all crime on campus so students should not feel apprehensive to report even a minor incident as it can provide information to make the campus safer.