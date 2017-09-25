Kathleen Zamora | The Valley Star

Chatsworth’s Operation Gratitude sends care packages to hurricane victims.

In light of recent national disasters, Chatsworth’s Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit organization that was made in effort so that American’s can say “thank you” to servicemen in form of care packages and support letters, opened its doors for donations to those affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The organization sends care packages to the U.S Military and those in need. The boxes are packed through an assembly-line process with several stations. The stations include: sympathy notes, magazines, first-aid kits, toothbrushes/toothpaste, body wash, energy drinks and more. There are also stations specifically designated for children’s needs, which include arts and crafts, necklaces and bracelets.

Members grab pre-labeled boxes and walk down the assembly line to place specific items in each box. In four hours, about 7,500 packages are stuffed and ready to go. When the organization runs out of supplies, they take a break and restock for their next donation event. It takes from 3 to 4 weeks for those in need to receive the packages.

Operation Gratitude welcomes civilians, ages 12 and up, to volunteer to sort and pack the boxes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is recommended that those who volunteer wear comfortable clothing (it gets hot in the warehouse) and closed-toe shoes for safety. Volunteers are welcomed for fifteen minutes to five hours. Civilians may also donate funds to assist with shipping expenses.

“A million thanks to everyone who worked in the 113 degree heat…to receive, process, sort, and package the outpouring of donations from the most generous people on earth: Americans,” said Carolyn Blashek, Founder and CEO. “Challenging times bring out the best, and all of us at Operation Gratitude were humbled and honored to see that on display.”

Blashek said she looks forward to continuing the disaster relief efforts. Operation Gratitude holds an assembly every other Saturday at its facility, 21100 Lassen Street, Chatsworth, CA 91311. For more information: www.operationgratitude.com.