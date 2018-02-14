In an email sent to the students of the Los Angeles Community College District the chancellor reasserts his commitment to the immigrant community.

By Solomon Smith, Editor-in-Chief

An email sent to all students and faculty in the LACCD by Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez reaffirms his strong support of Dreamers and immigrants under his watch.

LACCD Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez has been vocal about supporting the LACCD immigrant population before, sending out a personal message of support on September 5 last year, and encouraging students to not only enroll in the DACA program, but school as well. His latest statement is just as strong, and just as direct.

“On behalf of the nine college presidents and LACCD’s Board of Trustees, I want to reaffirm LACCD’s commitment as a place where all students can enroll and achieve their educational goals, regardless of their immigration status,” wrote Rodriguez.

His latest letter, aimed at allying concerns of the illegal immigrant population, about 11,000 according to Rodriguez’ letter, who had been placed in a state of limbo after President Donald J. Trump‘s revocation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, on September 5, 2017. Only recently had the House and Senate extended enrollment.

Rodriguez directly addresses DACA and undocumented students, encouraging eligible students to enroll in DACA, and to enroll in LACCD. The letter even provides a link to help students with any questions they may have about enrolling in DACA.

The DACA program was created during President Barack Obama’s administration to address the issue of illegal immigration by children. As minors many were sent or brought to the United States and have lived here for their entire lives. Many in congress saw that these people needed a solution and came up with the failed DREAM ACT in 2011. After its defeat Obama created the DACA program as a “stop gap” measure, which now has a deadline of March 5.

The board of trustees also sent out an encouraging letter last October. Both letters state their support for the immigrant population and encourage students to remain vigilant and enroll in classes as they usually would.

California has defiantly declared itself a sanctuary state and many local communities have followed suit. After a failed attempt by the house and the senate to come to some agreement on Dreamers and the DACA program, immigration became a sticking point for both parties. On the Democratic side DACA was a line in the sand, while Republicans eventually became stuck on the issues of the wall and immigration reform. These opposing goals ended in a stale mate and a two-day shut down of the government.

The federal government has reopened and resolved its budget issues, and while Trump has spoken about extending the deadline for those eligible for DACA, the Dreamers and DACA recipient’s remain in limbo while ICE continues its push to round up and deport illegal immigrants.