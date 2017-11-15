California is far from the best state to live and the list goes on.

By Harrison McQuinn, Sports Editor

I write to you from Los Angeles, the city of angels, one of the several magnificent stops along the Golden Coast. Look off in the distance and you can see the Hollywood Sign! Right there, just beyond the hundred-car pile-up!

If you find yourself anywhere from San Diego to Sacramento, I sincerely hope you also have a check-out time with the front desk, because visiting is the only acceptable reason for venturing into the backed-up, exorbitant, tremoring streets of California.

With mild weather year-round, perfect for surfing, how could one complain? Let me explain as I sit in the daily 405 gridlock.

California may top the charts for best beaches, but it is also up there for living costs, gas prices, and congested freeways.

The average Californian spent 81 hours in traffic as of 2015, and this year, gas prices are nearly up to $4 per gallon compared to our Nevada and Arizona neighbors whose gas prices are as low as $2.30.

Let us say you finally escaped the standstill car parade along the 101 and you are pulling up to the neat hole-in-the-wall spot you found on Yelp that serves $18 chicken strips. You also managed to find a spot only a few miles away to park. You are now faced with a parking sign reading so many conditions, it starts to look like the plot of “Inception.”

If you failed to read the entire sign, prepare for a ticket in the $70 range. In fact, get used to drying up your bank account should you plan on settling down out here. The sunny state’s median rent runs around $1,900. Meanwhile, other states like Michigan and Texas offer rent as cheap as $500.

With all of that revenue from gouging its tenants, the state spends a good amount retrofitting structures to keep up with that pesky 800-mile plate of lithosphere below it that is estimated to be due for an 8.2 scale earthquake.

The truth lies in the expense of living in California compared to the quality you get. The land of promises, where a middle-class income will get you a one-bedroom apartment in Studio City and an exhausting commute.

You can ask the Angelenos themselves, but good luck getting between them and their phones, #1000likes, #calilife, #shallow.